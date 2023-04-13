Bayern: Mané and Sané come to blows after the match against City

The two Bayern Munich strikers Leroy Sané and Sadio Mané had a heated altercation in the locker room after the defeat in the quarter-finals of the Champions League at Manchester City (3-0), German daily Bild said on Wednesday.

According to Bild, after the match in the Etihad Stadium dressing room, Senegalese international Sadio Mané slapped Leroy Sané in the face. The German international reportedly had a swollen lip.

Asked by the German press agency SID, a subsidiary of AFP, Bayern did not wish to react to the information revealed by Bild and taken up by many German media, nor on possible consequences.

Entering the game in the 69th minute in place of Jamal Musiala, Sadio Mané would have already had a lively discussion with Sané during Bayern's rout against Manchester City.

Flagship recruit of Bayern's summer transfer window last year, Sadio Mané signed a contract until June 2025. Injured in the right fibula in early November and forfeited for the 2022 World Cup with Senegal, Mané returned to competition at the end of February.

Beaten 3-0 at Manchester City, Bayern Munich receive the Champions League quarter-final second leg in seven days at the Allianz Arena. Before this match, Thomas Tuchel 's players will receive Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga for the 28th day.

Nicknamed FC Hollywood in the past for the whims of its stars, Bayern Munich separated to the general surprise of its coach Julian Nagelsmann three weeks ago to replace him with Thomas Tuchel.