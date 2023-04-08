Senegal hosts first NBA Showcase in Africa

It's a big first in Africa. Senegal hosts the first NBA Academy Showcase organized on the continent. A meeting in which 71 young people from different academies of the North American Basketball League around the world participate. A first experience of huge scale for Abdou Khadre Kébé, a Seed Academy resident who, like his other friends, intends to seize this opportunity.

"For most of us, it's the first time we're in a big stage. So, we are very excited about it and we try to give the best of ourselves. It's a great opportunity already because it's what gives us the opportunity to show what we've been working on all year. So, we give it our all to be able to make results." says Kebe.

Africanews correspondent Wahany Sambi reports that indeed this was a very nice brood of future world basketball stars. "This NBA Academy Showcase is a golden opportunity for these young talents to catch the eye of the many scouts who have made the trip here to Saly, Senegal". Sambo said

For Frank Traore head Basketball Operations NBA Africa this showcase gave scouts an opportunity to discover new talent. "It's very, very important that scouts from all over the world can come and feel comfortable in Africa, in general, but especially today here in Senegal, to see these young people, to see what these young people have to offer to the basketball world. Many of them have the level, right now, to play in the NBA. We have a few that I think and hope will make Africa proud in the NBA in the years to come".

NBA Academy Africa is an elite basketball training center in Senegal for the top male and female prospects from throughout Africa and the first of its kind on the continent. The academy is a partnership between the NBA and SEED Project (Sports for Education and Economic Development), a non-profit organization based in Thies, Senegal, that uses basketball as a platform to engage youth in academic, athletic and leadership programs