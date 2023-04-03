East African regional force take control of key town in eastern DRC

East African regional forces have announced that are now in control of Bunagana, a strategic town in eastern DRC previously held by M23 rebels for more than nine months.

The spokesman for the Ugandan contingent of the regional force, Captain Kato Ahmad Hassan, confirmed that the M23 rebels had been cooperative during the transition process.

The rebels' departure from Bunagana has been a key demand during several rounds of mediation efforts on the crisis in eastern Congo, where more than 120 armed groups have been fighting for land, power and resources and some to protect their communities.

Ugandan troops, which are part of the East African Community Regional Force in eastern Congo, will now try to bring about M23's sequenced withdrawal from other areas under rebel control including Kiwanja and Mabenga.