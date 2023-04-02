SA’s ANC party officials in Russia ahead of BRICS summit

Senior members of South Africa’s ruling party ANC are on a "working visit" to Russia.

In a statement on Saturday evening, the African National Congress party said the visit followed an invitation from Russia’s ruling party and ally the United Russia Party.

The meeting is set to include discussions on "the recalibration of the global order to reverse the consequences of neo-colonialism [...]"

The 4-days trip took place ahead of the 15th BRICS summit that will be hosted by Pretoria.

Leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will convene.

President Vladimir Putin is expected to appear on the sidelines of the summit scheduled for August.

However, since the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant on March 17 against the Russian President for alleged war crimes in Ukraine, travelling abroad could prove more difficult.

The South African government has requested a legal opinion on how to address the arrest warrant. It's so far kept a neutral stance on the war in Ukraine.