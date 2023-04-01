Boxing: Joshua at heaviest career fighting weight against Franklin

No room for defeat for Anthony Joshua's fight against American Jermaine Franklin. The British star of Nigerian heritage will challenge Saturday (Apr. 1st) Franklin at the O2 Arena in London.

The former unified world heavyweight champion tipped the scales at over 110 kg in front of hundreds of fans on Friday, when his contetender weighed in at just a little over 106 kg.

Since a series of defeats Joshua has fallen to the 5th place in the world rankings put promises to fight back.

'I know I’ve got the possibility of doing it, one hundred per cent. But there’s a process to get there, I just follow my process. Pray to God, and what will be, will be."

If Joshua wins, his promoter expects him to fight again in June and December, with a clash against WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.