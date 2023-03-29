Welcome to Africanews

World Cup Trophy Tour lands in Brazil

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup trophy   -  
AP Photo

By Africanews

Brazil

After visits to Morocco and South Africa, the World Cup Trophy Tour landed in Brazil, one of the favourites to win this year's tournament.

The event was attended by legends of women's football, such as former Brazil player Formiga.

“We know that it will be difficult, it was never easy. One more battle. I hope the girls can perform good football and bring the trophy home. We’ve been so close to it, I hope this year it comes to Brazil”, said former Brazil player Miraildes Mota, known as Formiga.

Morocco, Zambia, Nigeria and African champions, South Africa, have all qualified for the event hosted in Australia and New Zealand starting on July 20th.

