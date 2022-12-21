Gambian MPs call for prosecution of Indian producer of suspicious syrups

Gambia
A Gambian parliamentary committee recommended in a report released Tuesday that the company's manufacturing plant in northern India be prosecuted and its products banned in The Gambia after at least 70 children died of acute kidney failure.
The commission was established on October 26 to investigate the causes of the deaths.
"The government should take legal action against Maiden Pharmaceuticals for exporting contaminated drugs to The Gambia," the commission stated in a report on Tuesday.
The commission "recommends blacklisting all Maiden Pharmaceuticals products and banning all its products from the Gambian market. Its members say they are "convinced that Maiden Pharmaceuticals is guilty and must be held accountable for exporting the contaminated drugs linked to the deaths of at least 70 children in The Gambia in 2022.
The Gambia recalled several drugs in October after the deaths of these children.
The authorities announced the withdrawal of all cough and cold syrups in circulation in the country, as well as all products manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals.
Investigations have been launched by the World Health Organization (WHO) to determine whether the lives of the 70 children were ended prematurely by the administration of these medicines, which the UN agency said contained "unacceptable" amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, commonly used as antifreeze and which can be fatal if ingested.
Indian authorities announced in October that they had shut down the Maiden Pharmaceuticals production plant.
Go to video
Burkina Faso government expels senior U.N. official
01:11
Shell pays 15 mln euros in compensation to Nigerian farmers
Go to video
Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana retires from inernationals at age 26
Go to video
Suez Canal chief seeks to dispel fears over draft Egypt law
Go to video
Ethiopia: despite peace agreement, fear, looting and shortages remain the norm in Tigray
05:00
A recap of Africa's major Arts and cultural highlights of 2022