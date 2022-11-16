Burna Boy, Tems Nominated For 65th Grammy Awards

The 2023 Grammy Award nominations have been announced and African stars Tems, Burna Boy, Rocky Dawuni, and Angélique Kidjo are all up for awards.

Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems has been nominated for her writing on Beyonce's Renaissance album and for rapper Drake's Wait For U song which is nominated for Record of the Year.

Burna Boy has bagged his third Grammy nomination in a row for Best Global Music performance and is also nominated for his album Love, Damini.

Beninese superstar Angélique Kidjo has also been nominated for several awards including Best Global Music Album making her a now 12-time Grammy nominee.

Afropop dancehall star, Eddy Kenzo has become the first Ugandan artist to be nominated for the Grammys, and South African artists Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode have also been nominated for their performances of hit single, Bayethe.

The 65th edition of the awards will take place next February, in Los Angeles.