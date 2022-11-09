Investigations underway to find out causes of Sunday's air accident

Tanzania
In Tanzania, investigations are already underway after the authorities announced on Tuesday that the wreckage of a plane that crashed in Lake Victoria on Sunday has been pulled out of the water.
The accident, the deadliest in decades, killed 19 people and occurred in the northwestern city of Bukoba.
The private carrier, from Tanzania's largest private carrier company Precision Air, carried 43 people on board.
Police blamed bad weather for the accident amid questions about the government's handling of the rescue effort.
