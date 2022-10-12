Welcome to Africanews

Nigerian soldier arrested for stealing, selling ammunition to terrorists

Nigerien soldiers patrol in Bosso, near the Nigerian border, on May 25, 2015. Niger has ...   -  
ISSOUF SANOGO/ISSOUF SANOGO
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Nigeria

A Nigerian soldier has been arrested by his colleagues for allegedly stealing and selling ammunition to criminal gangs and terrorist groups.

The suspect, identified as Iorliam Emmanuel, is said to be working under the 156-task force battalion in Mainok, Borno state.

According to Zagazola Makama, a publication focused on the LakeChad region, the soldier was caught in possession of ammunition on his way out of Maiduguri, the state capital.

In a video shared by the publication, soldiers were seen stripping the suspect of ammunition strapped to his body

His colleagues could be heard saying “You see your life? You, you will go and give Boko Haram these things so that they will come and attack us in this camp. Don’t worry. God pass you…”

According to Zagazola Makama, the suspect who hails from Benue, regularly steals ammunition and supplies to criminal gangs across the country suspected to be bandits.

