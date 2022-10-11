Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Matekane announces three-party coalition in Lesotho

Diamond millionaire and leader of the Revolution for Prosperity party, Sam Matekane   -  
Copyright © africanews
Silence Charumbira/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

Lesotho

The leader of Lesotho's Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) party, who scored an unprecedented result in national elections last week, announced that he would be heading a three-party coalition government.

The announcement by the diamond millionaire, Sam Matekane, confounded expectations that the southern African mountain kingdom would remain politically gridlocked after last Friday's ballot.

Founded just six months ago, the Revolution for Prosperity party picked up 56 seats in parliament -- five seats short of an absolute majority.

At a press conference, Matekane said the RFP had formed a coalition government with the Alliance of Democrats (AD) and the Movement for Economic Change (MEC).

The previous parliament failed to pass a law aimed at preventing lawmakers from switching party allegiance within the first three years of their mandate.

The Matekane-led government promised to push through this reform within the first 100 days in office.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..