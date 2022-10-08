Rugby: South African Bok Women lose WC opening match

The ninth Women's Rugby World Cup kicked off in front of a world-record audience at Auckland's Eden Park, New Zealand, on Saturday.

In the opening match of the tournament, the South African Women Bok failed to secure a vitory.

French scrumhalf Laur Sansus scored the first try of the World Cup after only two minutes.

The score remained 19-0 at halftime as South Africa’s performance was lifted by a strong scrum. That revival continued when South African winger Nomawethu Mabenge scored the first try of the second half.

France who is ranked No04 in the world beat South Africa ranked No.11, 40-5.

The Springbok will have a chance to do better as they play Fidji next week.

The 12 teams at the World Cup are divided into three groups of four. The final will be played on Saturday, November 12 .