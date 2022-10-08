Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Rugby: South African Bok Women lose WC opening match

Rugby: South African Bok Women lose WC opening match
Nomawethu Mabenge of South Africa at the defense during the Women's Rugby World Cup pool match between South Africa and France, at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand, October 7.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
By Rédaction Africanews

and Pierre Michaud

with AP

New Zealand

The ninth Women's Rugby World Cup kicked off in front of a world-record audience at Auckland's Eden Park, New Zealand, on Saturday.

 In the opening match of the tournament, the South African Women Bok failed to secure a vitory.

French scrumhalf Laur Sansus scored the first try of the World Cup after only two minutes.

The score remained 19-0 at halftime as South Africa’s performance was lifted by a strong scrum. That revival continued when South African winger Nomawethu Mabenge scored the first try of the second half.

France who is ranked No04 in the world beat South Africa ranked No.11, 40-5.

The Springbok will have a chance to do better as they play Fidji next week.

The 12 teams at the World Cup are divided into three groups of four. The final will be played on Saturday, November 12 .

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..