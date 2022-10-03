Ethiopian Yehualaw is the youngest winner of the London Marathon

Ethiopian Yalemzerf Yehualaw became the youngest winner of the London Marathon on Sunday recording the third fastest time in the women's competition's history.

The 23-year old beat last year's winner, Kenyan Joyciline Jepkosgei and fellow Ethiopian Alemu Megertu, second and third, respectively.

"I’m so happy to win the London Marathon. This is the first time I come. The London people are very shouting, that’s inspiring me. Thank you London Marathon and London people. I’m so happy to win the London Marathon", said London Marathon champion, Yelamzerf Yehualaw, after the race.

The Ethiopian runner appeared to trip on a speed bump with 10 km remaining, banging her head and hurting her hip and knee.

But she somehow recovered to re-join the leading pack and crossing the line in 2:17.25, the third fastest time at the event.