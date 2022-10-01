Burkina Faso's Military Leader Overthrown in Country's 2nd Coup This Year

Burkina's Faso's state television was interrupted on Friday night by members of the country's army declaring the previous coup's leader Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba, had been overthrown.

The spokesman said: "People of Burkina Faso, fellow citizens, since 24 January 2022, faced by the continually worsening security situation, we the officers and junior officers of the national armed forces were motivated to take action with the desire to protect the security and integrity of our territory."

Damiba and his allies overthrew the democratically elected president in January but has failed to quell jihadist violence and frustration with his leadership has grown in recent months.

The spokesman introduced Capt. Ibrahim Traore as the new head state.

On Friday evening it was unclear where Lt. Col. Damiba was.

The coup organisers also announced the closure of the country's land and air borders from midnight, as well as the suspension of the constitution and the dissolution of the government and the transitional legislative assembly.

Burkina Faso has experienced eight successful coups since independence in 1960.