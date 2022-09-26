Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Kenya open to buying fuel from Russia - President Ruto

Kenya open to buying fuel from Russia - President Ruto
Kenya's new president William Ruto speaks to the media after signing the book of...   -  
Copyright © africanews
Brian Inganga/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Kenya

President William Ruto has expressed willingness to purchase fuel from Russia.

This comes at a time when a number of nations, notably the United States, avoid engagement with Russia as a result of its invasion of Ukraine.

In an interview with BBC, President Ruto hinted that he would be exploring all possibilities in an effort to rein in the increasing fuel prices that have put a lot of pressure on Kenyans since the fuel subsidy was discontinued.

"All options are available to us as a country. East Africa would be a good option, but Kenya is what we are going to be focusing on," The Head of State said.

"I am now going to move on to the agenda of making sure that we have government-to-government relationships that will progressively now begin the journey to bring the prices of fuel down," President Ruto said.

The president continued by saying that in order to create a seamless financial framework and better the lives of East Africans, Kenya will cooperate closely with other nations in the region.

Additional sources • BBC

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..