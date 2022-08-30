Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Sierra Leone landslide, floods kill eight

Sierra Leone landslide, floods kill eight
A Kroo Bay resident empties buckets of water from her flooded home as rain ...   -  
Copyright © africanews
REBECCA BLACKWELL/AP2007
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Sierra Leone

At least eight people have been killed and hundreds displaced in the Sierra Leonean capital Freetown after a landslide and flooding caused by heavy rains continued on Monday, rescue workers said.

Four men, a woman and a seven-year-old girl died on Sunday when buildings on a mountainside were submerged by a mudslide during heavy rains in the Looking Town area, the national disaster management agency reported.

Two other men died in the Mount Aureol and Blackhall Road areas when barriers collapsed on the buildings they were in, the agency added.

More than 800 people have been displaced due to flooding in the Colbert area, agency spokesman Mohammed Bah told AFP.

"The landslide is due to the heavy rains, there is no doubt about that, but also to a combination of illegal activities," he said.

"People are cutting down trees and destroying the forest cover. The landslide is mainly the result of people building outside the designated areas," he said.

Authorities asked residents to evacuate the affected communities.

President Julius Maada Bio blamed the calamities on climate change but also on poor urban planning.

"We see with the heavy rainfall this August the impact and consequence of global warming and climate change," he wrote on Twitter on Sunday evening. "But years of poor urban planning and mismanagement of municipal resources have contributed enormously to the flooding," he added.

Freetown Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, who visited the flood victims, warned that more extreme events could be expected due to climate change. "This is something we all need to be aware of," she said.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..