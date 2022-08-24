Passenger dies aboard Kenya Airways flight

Kenya Airways (KQ) has confirmed the death of a passenger aboard its flight operating from New York to Kenya. According to the airline, the passenger passed away mid-flight on Monday August 22.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Kenya Airways said one of the passengers in flight KQ003 was taken ill prompting a medical emergency landing at Casablanca in Morocco.

"On arrival in Casablanca, medical personnel at the airport found the passenger unresponsive and was confirmed to have passed away," the statement reads as reported by the star.co.ke.

STATEMENT: Diversion of KQ003 Flight From New York to Nairobi pic.twitter.com/eOEcuZ70Ss — Kenya Airways (@KenyaAirways) August 23, 2022

The airline has sent a message of condolences to the family and friends of the passenger.

It also apologized to the guests on the flight for the distress.

"We convey our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, and sincerely apologize to our other guests for the inconvenience."

KQ003 was scheduled to land in Nairobi at 10:30 am on Monday but delayed till 1900hrs, according to reports.