Angola's opposition holds rally in final push for votes

UNITA ends the electoral campaign appealing to Angolans to vote for change. In Cazenga, on the outskirts of Luanda, thousands of supporters of Adalberto Costa Júnior gathered. The presidential candidate attacked MPLA's governance and listed several problems of the country.

UNITA's leader appealed to citizens to make sure of they secure their votes on the 24th near the polling stations.

Adalberto Costa Junior closed the campaign reiterating his complaints about the electoral process. He stressed his party's confidence before the election observers. He made it clear that Cape Verde is in the CPLP, the type of democracy that Angola can follow.