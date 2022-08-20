Welcome to Africanews

Somalia al-Shabaab attack: at least 10 killed in Mogadishu hotel

An ambulance near the Hyatt hotel in Mogadishu, August 20, 2022.   -  
HASSAN ALI ELMI/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

with AP

Somalia

Somali security forces confirmed at least 10 dead in an Islamic extremist attack on a hotel in the capital on Friday. According to officials, the gunmen detonated explosives outside the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu before entering and opening fire on civilians.

Dozens of staff members and guests including childrend were rescued by a special unit.

Loud explosions and gunfire could be heard in the early hours of Saturday morning indicating police officers and militants were still fighting.

The Al-Qaida-linked group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack on a pro-Shabaab website. The Hayat is described as a popular location for government officials whom the terrorist group has been combating for 15 years. This however, is the biggest attack in the capital since Somalia’s new president was elected in May.

