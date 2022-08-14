Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41 and hurts at least 14

A Coptic Church in a densely populated area of Cairo.

The scene of a fire on Sunday morning, in which at least 41 people died when it ripped through the building during the morning service.

About 14 others were hurt in the blaze -- which sent huge amounts of thick black smoke into the air as congregants worshipped.

The health minister says it believes people died in a stampede as they tried to get out of the church.

Fifteen firefighting vehicles were dispatched to the scene, while ambulances ferried the casualties to nearby hospitals.

While the origin of the blaze remains unknown, local police say an initial investigation suggests it may have been caused by an electrical short-circuit.

It was one of the worst fire tragedies in Egypt in recent years.