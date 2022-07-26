Recap: How did African athletes do at the World Athletics Championships?

USA
The World Athletics Championships taking place in the United States, in Eugene (Oregon) ended on July 24. African athletes broke records and for some further dominated certain disciplines on the international stage. After 10 days of competition, 28 of them headed back home as World medalists. Here is the recap of the disciplines in which they shone.
The 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships taking place in the United States, in Eugene, (Oregon) kicked off on Friday, July 15. More than 1,900 athletes representing over 190 nations fulfilled a lifelong dream of running, jumping, or throwing for glory. Of the 47 African teams who took part in the sporting event, athletes from 7 countries were successful. Here is the full list and nationality of medalists ranked by disciplines.
M= Men; W = Women
100 Metres Hurdles
Tobi AMUSAN W Gold (Nigeria)
800 Metres
Mary MORAA W Bronze (Kenya)
Emmanuel Kipkurui KORIR M Gold (Kenya)
Djamel SEDJATI M Silver (Algeria)
1500 Metres
Faith KIPYEGON W Gold (Kenya)
Gudaf TSEGAY W Silver (Ethiopia)
3000 Metres Steeplechase
Werkuha GETACHEW W Silver (Ethiopia)
Mekides ABEBE W Bronze (Ethiopia)
Soufiane EL BAKKALI M Gold (Morocco)
Lamecha GIRMA M Silver (Ethiopia)
Conseslus KIPRUTO M Bronze (Kenya)
5000 Metres
Gudaf TSEGAY W Gold (Ethiopia)
Beatrice CHEBET W Silver (Kenya)
Dawit SEYAUM W Bronze (Ethiopia)
Jacob KROP M Silver (Kenya)
Oscar CHELIMO M Bronze (Uganda)
10,000 Metres
Letesenbet GIDEY W Gold (Ethiopia)
Hellen OBIRI W Silver (Kenya)
Margaret Chelimo KIPKEMBOI W Bronze (Kenya)
Joshua CHEPTEGEI M Gold (Uganda)
Stanley Waithaka MBURU M Silver (Kenya)
Jacob KIPLIMO M Bronze (Uganda)
Long Jump
Ese BRUME W Silver (Nigeria)
Marathon
Gotytom GEBRESLASE W Gold (Ethiopia)
Judith Jeptum KORIR W Silver (Kenya)
Tamirat TOLA M Gold (Ethiopia)
Mosinet GEREMEW M Gold (Ehiopia)
Triple Jump
Hugues Fabrice ZANGO M Silver (Burkina Faso)
