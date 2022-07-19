Welcome to Africanews

Passenger plane crashes in Somalia's Mogadishu

The plane crash-landed outside Mogadishu's international airport and then caught fire   -  
By Africanews

Somalia

A passenger plane crashed in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Monday with the 30 people on board safely evacuated.

Airport authorities said passengers and crew safely disembarked from the Jubba Airways-operated plane, which was arriving on a domestic flight from the inland city of Baidoa.

All 36 passengers and crew survived the crash, Somalia’s Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement, adding that an investigation into the incident was underway.

The plane crash-landed outside Mogadishu's international airport and then caught fire.

