Delegates call for implementation of last climate change resolutions

The 13th Petersberg Climate Dialogue began this Monday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Berlin, during which ministers and delegations from several countries recalled the urgency to move to the implementation of all the previous resolutions made during the last meeting in order to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.

The Petersberg Climate Dialogue will pave the way for a successful global climate conference in Egypt in November.

According to the previous resolution, the fight against climate change requires the preservation of the Congo Basin forests, which alone absorb 1.2 billion tons of carbon globally per year.

"We live in the forest and we live from the forest. If nothing is done to give the alternative to access to health care, then we will take our stems, leaves and roots to heal ourselves. If nothing is done about the alternative to education, we will be forced to continually cut down a large amount of wood to make frames, benches and everything," said Eve Bazaiba Masudi, Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development.

Adaptation to climate change has a cost, hence the need to mobilize climate finance.

"Climate finance should be adaptation and mitigation 50/50 but when you look at 46 billion out of 682 billion, you know that is not half and is very very unfair," explained Augustine Njamnshi from the Pan-African climate justice alliance.

The African countries also called for the revaluation of carbon credit and debt reduction to enable them to better fight against the effects of climate change.