UN warns of rapid glacier loss, urges immediate action on climate change

The United Nations' World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has issued a warning about the rapid depletion of global glaciers across 19 regions.

According to the WMO, 2024 marks the third consecutive year that all 19 glacier regions have experienced a net loss of mass.

The organization further highlighted that five of the last six years have seen the fastest glacier retreat on record, all attributed to climate change.

Victoria Pacheco, a tour guide at the Perito Moreno Glacier, shared her concerns: "Although this glacier has been in equilibrium for a hundred years, in the past decade, it has shown a significant rate of retreat. It is melting faster than ever, with a high retreat rate compared to previous years."

UNESCO refers to glaciers as "fragile mirrors" of climate change, as their retreat and ice loss reflect the increasing global temperatures. The organization warns that if greenhouse gas emissions are not reduced, half of the world’s glaciers could disappear by 2100, putting freshwater supplies and ecosystems at risk.

The UN has designated March 21 as World Glacier Day, emphasizing the essential role glaciers play in providing freshwater and urging global efforts to preserve these vital resources before they are lost forever.