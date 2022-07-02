Peter Tabichi, Kenya's million dollar award-winning school teacher (Inspire Africa)

Inspire africa
On this episode of Inspire Africa, Jerry Fisayo-Bambi presents the story of The UrbanC Mobile home project in Ghana that wants to make homeownership affordable, ecofriendly and movable.
The comic works of Togo's Kanad, a Biomedical engineer turned cartoonist with a passion for Togolese and African stories.
And later on the show, Fisayo-bambi speaks with Peter Tabichi the 2019 Global Teacher prize winner who recently won the commonweath's Education 'Outstanding teacher of the year' prize.
