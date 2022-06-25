Spotlight on Commonwealth talents at Kigali Fashion Week

Rwanda’s largest city was the place to be for fashion enthusiasts originating from the Commonwealth nations. The Kigali Fashion week kicked off on Tuesday in the Rwandan capital. The fashion event attracted 23 local designers and 9 international brands as well as models from across the globe.

"It’s very important to create an opportunity for the creative sector, especially the fashion industry, organizer of Rwanda Fashion week, CEO of « Haute Baso » fashion brand Pierra Ntayombya said. Being able to hold our fashion week during CHOGM (Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting), enabled us now to give the an international platform to the made in Rwanda and the made in Africa at large."

The Kigali Fashion which week takes place twice a year was appointed as a member on the Commonwealth fashion council in London, opening up a wider door for the local creators.

Prince Charles of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall attended the event, which also features nine international brands from the UK, Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Jamaica and South Africa.

The presence of two high-profil guests was symbolically important for the CEO of « Haute Baso » brand: "It’s quite a privilege, [...] it helps to elevate and furtherpromotethe 'Made in Rwanda' and also the fashion week."

In addition to brands participating in the runway show, the event displays local and Commonwealth accessories and interior designers up to June 26.

The creators were influenced by the overarching Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting theme of ‘Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming’.