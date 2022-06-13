Egypt, Latvia’s FMs discuss energy cooperation

Egypt’s Foreign minister Sameh Shoukry held talks with his Latvian counterpart Edgar Rinkevich in Cairo Sunday. The officials discussed a broad array of issues including E.U.-Egypt relations, as well as security policy migration matters in the Mediterranean.

A stronger cooperation for food security was also top of the agenda as the consequences of the war in Ukraine continue to unfold. The Latvian minister insisted particularly on the key key role Egypt could play as a new energy supplier to the Baltic state.

"I would stress that we see a new and very important sector that's energy cooperation, Rinkevich said. Especially taking into account that now the EU is diversifying its oil and gas supplies from Russia and seeking new alternative ways and I think that this is where Egypt can and will play a very important role."

The ministers also touched on developments on the continental level including the situation in Ethiopia and Libya during their talks. Cairo is currently hosting UN-mediated talks on Libyan elections as two rival administrations claim legitimacy.

"The solution (to be reached) has to be agreed upon by the Libyan parties and that is what Egypt is trying to facilitate by hosting the talks about the constitutional amendments between the Libyan parties - whether Libya's (east-based) parliament or the High Council of State in order to reach a Libyan-Libyan solution that the Libyan people agree on and leads to achieving various entitlements in order to restore Libya's stability and preserve the integrity of its territories."

During the Latvian Foreign minister’s stay, he met with the Egyptian president as the two countries celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations.