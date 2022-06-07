Items from Michael Jordan’s memorabilia up for auction

Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan has the place of honor at this Christie’s Rockefeller Center galleries. The auction house in New York is presenting items that tie to pivotal moments of the NBA player’s career. Jordan’s memorabilia are in an online-only sale running through June 14th.

"We have a rookie card we have an estimate of US$2-3 million dollars on which we hope will really break records and bring new light to the card collecting community, Caitlin Donovan, the head of Sneakers and Streetwear at Christie's says. The top sneaker line of the auction is a pair of sneakers he actually wore in his second last game he ever played as a Chicago Bull and seen in The Last Dance documentary. The sale, in six lots, really marks his entire career."

The collection presents highlights of Jordan’s 15-season career. The player who retired aged 40 is widely recognized the best basketball player of the 1990’s, prompting fans to coin him the GOAT, meaning the Greatest player of all time.

His final retirement did not mean he stopped influencing the pop culture. Experts believe he contributed to giving sneakers a status symbol. "When I was younger, Donovan recalls, kids would line up around the block in order to buy a collectible pair of sneakers from Nike. We've taken that to the next level and we're seeing sports memorabilia really follow suit. People are looking at it as a luxury asset class. You're taking thee cards which were traded by kids and sneakers worn by athlete and kerseys and treating them like you would a painting. We're really seeing a shift and a change and the growth in this market."

The auction house believes the Six rings collection could break records. When Jordan’s artefacts go up for auction, it is an event for the big betters.

Last October, Michael Jordan's regular season game-worn Nike Air Ships from 1984 sold at $1,472,000 in Sotheby’s luxury sale.

Before that, a pair of Air Jordans sold in a 2020 held the previous record price at auction. The trainers were sold for $ 615,000.