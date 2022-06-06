Ethiopia's central bank warns against trading in digital currencies

Ethiopia
Whiles Central Africa Republic has taken a bold step to legalise digital currency (Bitcoin), Ethiopia’s central bank on Monday warned citizens not to engage in “illegal” transactions in digital currencies.
The National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) said digital currencies like crypto-currencies and bitcoins haven’t been recognized by the NBE as a transactional and payment method, state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) reported.
“Ethiopia’s national currency is the Ethiopian Birr, with any financial transaction in Ethiopia to be paid in Birrs, according to the law,” the NBE said in a statement.
The central bank warned that digital currencies are being used to conduct informal financial transactions and money laundering schemes in Ethiopia, news portal Ethiopians today reported.
The NBE called on the public to refrain from trading in digital currencies and to report to authorities when they see such illegal transactions
Go to video
At least 20 dead in new DR Congo massacre
Go to video
Egypt pledges 30 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to African states
Go to video
Uganda Covid cases on the rise again – Minister
Go to video
Gunmen at Nigeria church shot from both inside and outside
Go to video
Tunisian magistrates protest dismissal of colleagues
Go to video
Morocco reports first confirmed case of monkeypox - Health Ministry