Sudan: Anti-coup protests continue in Khartoum, Omdurman

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman on Monday to denounce the October military coup that plunged the country into further turmoil.

The latest demonstration is another in a long string of protests following the coup which derailed the country's transition to democratic rule.

Riot police fired tear gas at protesters in Omdurman, while confrontations took place between the security forces and protesters in some neighbourhoods.

Protesters carried flags, banged instruments and chanted slogans while marching on the city's streets.

**"We will keep taking to the streets until we have a full civilian government. There will be no power-sharing, no compromise and no legitimacy to this coup that is still seeking support from the people and will never get it."**Hassan Abdullah, a protester said.

Sudan has been politically paralysed since the coup, with near-daily street protests.

Authorities have launched a major crackdown on protesters.

In the past, both live ammunition and tear gas has been used on crowds and the country's internet and mobile signal has been knocked offline - all in efforts to keep people from gathering.

Sudan has been plunged into turmoil since an October military coup upended its short-lived transition to democracy after three decades of repressive rule by former strongman Omar al-Bashir.

Al-Bashir and his Islamist-backed government were removed in a popular uprising in April 2019.