BAL: US Monastir beat Cape Town to set up semis against Zamalek

US MONASTIR will have the opportunity to take revenge on Zamelek, Wednesday in the Basketball Africa League BAL, after the Tunisian champions qualified Sunday in Kigali for the semi-finals of the playoffs.

Zamalek had beaten them in the final last year.

Apart from the spectacular dunk of the former NBA player Cleananthony Early, the Cape Town Tigers posed little or no real threat and lost heavily 106-67.

US Monastir can thank its American Michael Dixon who delivered one of his best performances of the season with 23 points. The former Memphis and Missouri University player came up with a man-of-the-game display.

Meanwhile Zamalek remains unbeaten in the BAL, the Egyptians have not conceded a single defeat in two games and bring their series to 12 consecutive wins.

Their opponent in the quarters, SLAC of Guinea resisted for long as OUmar Barry pulled13 points and 12 rebounds but the experience of Anas Mahmoud and his teammates made the difference for a 66-49 victory for Zamalek The last four will be played this Wednesday in the Kigali Arena.

The second semi-final will bring Petro of Luanda, against the FAP of Yaoundé who both did their jobs in the quarters.

The final will take place next Saturday