Transition period set at 36 months in Guinea

Guinea
In Guinea, the National Council of the Rally for Development, CNRD, has announced a transition period to civilian rule of three years or 36 months.
The decision, announced on Wednesday, places the country at odds with regional partners and the UN who have both called for a much shorter transition period.
The head of the military junta, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, had previously set the transition period at 39 months.
Colonel Mamady Doumbouya overthrew Alpha Conde in September 2021 and has since proclaimed himself as head of state.
Doumbouya also pledged to hand over power to elected civilians.
Like Mali and Burkina Faso, two other countries in the region where the military seized power, Guinea has been suspended from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
