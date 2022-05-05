Real Madrid players celebrate win against Manchester City in style

Real Madrid players celebrated in style in the dressing room on Wednesday, moments after producing a stunning comeback to beat Manchester City and reach the Champions League final in front of their own fans at the Bernabeu.

The 13-time winners, already 4-3 down from last week's opening leg, went further behind after Riyad Mahrez put City 1-0 up on the night and 5-3 ahead in the 73rd minute.

And Carlo Ancelotti's men looked down and out as the game entered its final moments - then substitute Rodrygo somehow conjured up two goals to force extra time, a Karim Benzema penalty then put Real into the lead for the first time in the tie and they snatched the most dramatic of victories, 6-5 on aggregate.

**_"The fans and the vibe can push you, but then you need to consider the quality that we have to show. We never gave up after City's goal despite the match becoming way more difficult for us. We had everything tonight: sacrifice, a bit of luck, strength. We need to emphasize all this as well. I think that nobody would have thought that Real Madrid would play another final this season. And here we are."_**Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid head coach.

Real who for a record 35th time won the La Liga, clinching the title with four games to spare following Saturday’s 4–0 win against Espanyol, will face Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at the Stade de France in Paris on 28th May.

They will be playing for a record 14th champions league title. They already hold the record for the most victories of the tournament.