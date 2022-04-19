FAP de Yaounde makes it to the playoffs in Rwanda

The FAP of Yaounde on Monday secured a very crucial win against the Cobra Sports of South Sudan by 71-64.

The win means the FAP of Yaounde will now feature in the upcoming playoffs in Kigali Rwanda next month.

The American Deshaun Morman pulled up extraordinary jumpers to award the FAP de Yaounde a clear 16 points.

The FAP played majorly an attacking game in the entire match while the Cobras ultimately defended but fell short in the first quarter.

The Cobras tried to make a comeback in the third quarter, making a better comeback in the first quarter.

The Cameroon side still have a game at hand and will meet the Zamalek on Tuesday 19 April. They now stand at the fourth position at 50 points behind Zamalek, Petro de Luanda and Cape Town Tigers.

Trailing by 23 points at the break, the Cobra managed a great comeback but finally failed to reach 7 points of the Cameroonians and will not see Rwanda next month.

The Congolese will try to save their honor after losing against Petro de Luanda last Monday.

The Angolans were once again helped by Yannick Moreira who gave them 17 points and sign their fourth success in five games in this competition.