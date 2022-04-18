Update from KZN Premier on flood disaster: 6 more bodies found

South African authorities have found 6 more bodies amid ongoing rescue operations following devastating flooding in the country's east coast.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier assured South Africans search missions were back in "full swing" despite having being impacted by extensive damage to the province.

"As of this morning, KwaZulu-Natal received 38 callouts and on the scenes that we attended, six bodies were recovered. We stand at approximately 63 persons missing or unaccounted for. That toll now stands at 443."

"This morning, the Executive Council approved the provincial policy on government support funeral assistance to people who passed away as a result of flood disasters. Municipalities have policies to assist the needy and the indigent and are currently conducting profiling in line with these policies " he said.

Floodwaters engulfed parts of the southeastern coastal city of Durban and surrounding areas early last week ripping apart roads, destroying hospitals and sweeping away homes and those trapped inside.

Survivors of the deadly floods in the rural town of Inanda, in eastern South Africa, sought divine solace observing Easter Sunday. Inanda, a rural township 30 kilometres (19 miles) from the city of Durban's central business district, was one of the areas devastated by heavy flooding that has killed 443 people and left more than 40,000 homeless.

***AFP***