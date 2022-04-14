Uber suspends operations in Tanzania

US-based ride-hailing company, Uber, has suspended its services in Tanzania after six years in the country.

Operations will resume after arriving at an agreement with the Tanzanian authorities, the company announced in a statement on Thursday.

“Current regulations in the transportation sector have created an environment that is not friendly and has been a challenge in our business,” the firm said.

It is however not clear what the exact conditions are.

“This is a difficult time for all of us, but this does not mean that it is the end of everything. We are ready to co-operate with the relevant authorities and reach an agreement that will create a stable environment for our business,” the statement says.

Uber has been providing transportation services in Tanzania through UberX, UberX Saver and UberXL services.