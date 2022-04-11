Nigerian Presidential election: Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to run in next years contest

Nigerian Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has formally declared his intention to run in next year’s presidential election, ending months of speculations and denials.

Professor Osinbajo, a lawyer, hopes to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari whose tenure ends next May. He was elected as Buhari's deputy in 2015.

"If by the grace of God and the will of the people, I am given the opportunity, then I believe that first, we must complete what we have started," said Osinbajo.

"Radically transforming our security and intelligence architecture; completing the reform of our justice system, focusing on adequate remuneration and welfare of judicial personnel; and ensuring justice for all and the observance of rule of law."

The 65-year-old vice-president is up against other aspirants within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party and the main challenger in the opposition PDP party, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

APC rivals include his political benefactor and former governor of Lagos State Bola Tinubu, transportation minister Rotimi Amaechi, former governor of Imo State Rochas Okorocha and governors of Kogi and Ebonyi states Yahaya Bello and Dave Umahi.

The presidential election is scheduled for February next year.