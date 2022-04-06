World Cup qualifiers: African football associations await FIFA decisions

Following the second leg matches of the World Cup qualifiers, Algerian and Egyptian football federations had referred their case to FIFA.

The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) said Tuesday, the appeal it lodged with FIFA to request a replay against Cameroon will be heard on April 21. Following the second-leg fixture The Fennecs lost on March 29, the FAF regretted what it called "outrageous" refereeing decisions.

A FIFA verdict is also expected on April 21. If replay decisions are rare, many Algerian supporters are still hopeful their squad may have a chance to play in the 2022 Qatar World Cup .

"Racism" and violence

However, the Algerian federation is not the only one awaiting a FIFA decision. Senegal may face sanctions after Egyptian Football Federation (EFF) filed a complaint against it for "violence" and "racism". Photos published by the Egyptian Federation on social media showed broken windows of the bus carrying the Pharaohs, insulting banners against Mohamed Salah as well as Senegalese fans terraced making derogatory gestures to Egyptian players.

Speaking to Sky News TV channel, a FIFA official said FIFA the body was "in the process of analysing the official match reports of the FIFA World Cup qualifier match" before taking any further move.

The Ghana-Nigeria fixture played on the same night, March 29, saw riot scenes. Super Eagles fans invaded the pitch of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, in Abuja. Ghana's soccer players had to run off the pitch and were blocked during "little over an hour". It is eventually the Police who "escorted [them] to [their] hotel". Nigeria could be sanctioned by football's international governing body.