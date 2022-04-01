Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Find out what happenned in the draw for Qatar 2022

Groups A, B, C and D and displayed on screen during the 2022 soccer World Cup draw at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar, Friday, April 1, 2022.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Darko Bandic/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Africanews

with Agencies

Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup

The draw for FIFA's World Cup in Qatar was held on Friday at the Doha Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Five African teams have gained places in groups A, D, F, G and H.

The opening match is scheduled for November 21st.

The host nation, Qatar, will face Ecuador to kick off the tournament in Group A that also includes Senegal and the Netherlands.

The African champions will also have to face the hosts, Qatar, and Ecuador for a place in round 2.

In Group D, Tunisia will be playing against defending champions, France and Denmark plus an unknown opponent that could be Peru, Australia or the UAE.

In Group F, Morocco faces a battle against Canada, Belgium and Croatia.

The Atlas Lions are currently being managed by Bosnian Vahid Halilodzic.

Record holder Brazil is in Group G and will face Cameroon, Switzerland and Serbia.

The Indomitable Lions are under the supervision of Rigobert Song. It is the eighth time that Cameroon gains a place in the competition. For many, the question is how far the Lions will be able to go this time.

Finally, in Group H, Ghana will face Portugal on November 24th. Uruguay and South Korea are the two other teams in the same group.

All eyes will also be on Group E where Spain and Germany will be facing each other.

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..