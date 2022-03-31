Qatar opens huge sports museum for World Cup year

Qatar now has its own Olympic and Sports Museum, showcasing the evolution and history of sport and the Olympic movement. One of the curators, Victoria Cosgrove, explains that the 17,000 objects in the collection are presented in a way that is "respectful, honouring and inspiring". The museum also serves to share the story of Qatari athletes and their accomplishments, something the country was lacking, according to former boat racer Sheikh Hassan bin Jabor al-Thani. The museum's director, Abdulla Al Mulla, adds, "maybe we don't have an old history, but we are very proud of what our people have achieved."