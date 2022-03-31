Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Qatar opens huge sports museum for World Cup year

Qatar now has its own Olympic and Sports Museum, showcasing the evolution and history of sport and the Olympic movement. One of the curators, Victoria Cosgrove, explains that the 17,000 objects in the collection are presented in a way that is "respectful, honouring and inspiring". The museum also serves to share the story of Qatari athletes and their accomplishments, something the country was lacking, according to former boat racer Sheikh Hassan bin Jabor al-Thani. The museum's director, Abdulla Al Mulla, adds, "maybe we don't have an old history, but we are very proud of what our people have achieved."

More about
Qatar Sport Olympic Games Museum Doha

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..