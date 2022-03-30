Welcome to Africanews

NASA astronaut and Russian cosmonauts return to Earth

On Wednesday, the record-breaking US NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anton Shkaplerov returned to earth from the International Space Station onboard a Soyuz MS-19. Vande Hei arrived at the International Space Station on 9 April 2021, and will return to Houston, Texas after spending 355 days in low-Earth orbit. He is returning after setting a new record for the single longest spaceflight by a NASA astronaut, clocking 355 days aboard the ISS. This duration breaks the previous record, held by retired NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, by 15 days.

More about
Space research Human spaceflight International Space Station Russia USA

