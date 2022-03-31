CAR's President Touadéra celebrates one year in office

President Touadéra of the Central African Republic celebrated his first year in office on Wednesday with a rally in the capital, Bangui.

The president praised the improvements in the security situation and thanked Russian and Rwandan allies for their support.

"Despite this difficult context, we are pleased with the improvement in the national security situation and the resumption of economic activities thanks to the increased strength of the defense and security forces and the support of our Russian and Rwandan allies" said Faustin-Archange Touadéra, president of the Central African Republic during a speech.

Supporters of the President's party, United Hearts Movement, also praised progress in the security situation.

"First year is good, second year is good because I feel good and there is security" said United Hearts Movement supporter, Manombassa Clémence.

Party supporter and executive at the Ministry of Finance, Frederic Ndorenamo, also praised the president's record.

"I would say that the president's record is positive, first of all in terms of security. At the time, no one could go to the provinces, but today there is security", said the executive.

President Touadéra was re-elected for a second term in office in December 2020.