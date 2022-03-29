World Cup 2022: Ghana In, Nigeria Out

Nigeria
Ghana qualified for the World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday night. The Black Stars drew 1-1 with Nigeria in Abuja.
The hero is Thomas Partey. The Arsenal midfielder cooled off the packed Abuja stadium by opening the score in the 11th minute.
Nigeria thought they had done the hard part when they quickly equalised with a generous penalty, which was converted by William Troost-Ekong.
Despite their intense domination, the Super Eagles were unable to take the lead with Victor Osimhen still as clumsy as ever up front.
Ghana is back in the World Cup after three consecutive appearances in 2006, 2010 and 2014.
