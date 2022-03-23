President Sall calls on World Bank to implement emergency response policy

Senegalese President Macky Sall met with World Bank president David Malpass on the second day of the World Water Forum. The A.U. chairperson reiterated his request that the institution supports African and other developing countries through the special drawing rights system.

The officials discussed challenges and solutions to address water crisis but economic recovery and special schemes for developing countries were per the agenda.

"I have suggested that the World Bank looks into the possibility of implementing the Bank’s crisis and emergency response policies, Macky Sall said. Its purpose is to support countries facing severe economic crisis, natural disasters and food insecurity. Unfortunately, Africa faces a three-dimensional crisis, the situation could not be more serious, so it was essential that this mechanism be implemented."

As the leaders touched on the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the global economy, Sall reiterated his request that Africa be granted funds through the special drawing rights system. The SDR system is an international reserve asset, created by the IMF to supplement its member countries' official reserves.

The international community had agreed to provide Africa with a 33 billion $ out of a 650 billion $ post-covid scheme but the A.U. deemed the amount insufficient.

In the Dakar Arena, international institutions, NGOs and business leaders continued to work on the framing of a coordinated action on major water and sanitation issues at the World Water forum.

World water Day was celebrated during the 9th World Water forum, the first taking place in a Sub-Saharan African country. Actors raised awareness among the public on the billions of people still living without access to safe water.