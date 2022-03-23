Nigeria: Fire damages main Lagos bridge, dozens of shops burnt

Several shops have been destroyed in a fire outbreak at Apongbon market in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital.

On Wednesday morning firefighters battled the blaze that badly damaged a main bridge in the megacity, razing dozens of shops and risking more traffic chaos in the city. The cause of the inferno is yet to be officially disclosed but eye witnesses claim it to be a result of a power surge.

_"The Nepa (electricity provider) situation was generalised all over the state, it was all over the state, there was no light everywhere, so they just brought it maybe around midnight, they just flashed it, but that was what caused the mayhem. We were called and we quickly responded. We called the fire brigade to come, we have been here since 2am." _Rukayat Balogun, Ebute Ero market leader said.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) announced that the fire outbreak resulted in the slow movement of motorists urging motorists to ply alternative route following the fire.

Some vehicles under the Eko Bridge were damaged. The bridge itself was partly damaged consequently forcing its closure to prevent any possible loss of lives.

"This is the little that we had that has gone. We've lost so many of goods. This is the little that we had, this is where we take our daily incomes. Zo we are just appealing, we have heard that some officials have come, yes they are right, but we are appealing to them, we are begging them to please have the fear of God and sympathise with us. We've lost billions of naira, we are not happy." Rukayat lamented.

Nigeria has grappled with severe electricity shortage over the past weeks resulting from a power grid collapse. Analysts have warned that power surges could result from the crisis leading to fire outbreaks as authorities work to restore normalcy across the country.