Crystal Palace thrashes Everton 4 - 0 to reach FA Cup's semi-finals

Patrick Vieira and Crystal Palace will play FA Cup semi-finals.

The club managed by the Franco-Senegalese trashed Everton 4-0 on Sunday.

Marc Guehi's scored the opening goal from a corner, the native of Abidjan celebrates his first call-up to the England team.

The French-Congolese Jean-Philippe Mateta then took advantage of a good cross from the Ivorian Wilfried Zaha to double the lead.

The same Zaha scored a goal when he turned a deflected shot from the French-Nigerian Michael Olise onto the post.

Crystal Palace win 4-0 to challenge Chelsea for a place in the final at Wembley.

Manchester City also reached the last four of the FA Cup.

Pep Guardiola's men easily beat Southampton at home.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring before Belgium's de Bruyne took advantage of a foul by Mali's Moussa Djenepo to double the lead from the penalty spot.

City finally won 4-1 with a final goal from the Algerian Riyad Mahrez

The Citizens will face Liverpool in the semi-finals.

Without their Salah-Mané duo but with Naby Keita, the Reds relied on Portuguese Jota to snatch qualification from Nottingham Forest.