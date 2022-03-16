BAL: Top four Sahara conference teams advance in playoffs

Rwanda Energy Group, US Monastir, AS Salé and the Seydou Legacy Athlétique Club (SLAC) secured their spots in the playoffs of the Basketball Africa League set to kick off in Kigali.

After the end of the Sahara conference the Basketball Africa League, we now know wich teams will participate in the playoffs.

On Tuesday, the players of Rwanda Energy Group won the West African tournament which took place during 10 days in Dakar, Senegal.

The team could count on Jean-Jacques Nshobozwa who was in fine form. He scored twenty eight points and gifted the REG a last victory against the Mozambicans of Ferroviario 94-89.

With 4 wins in 5 games, REG can book its tickets for Kigali. The Playoffs will take place in Rwanda next May.

On the other hand, Ferroviario’s defeat marks the end of the club’s playoff journey.

The Tunisians of Monastir did enjoy their evening. The finalist of the BAL’s 1st season will play the tournament in Rwanda just like the SLAC of Guinea. And the Moroccans of AS Salé who achieved qualification on Tuesday by dominating the Senegalese of Dakar University Club.

American Terrel Stoglin was worth two men. He scored 30 points. But other players were not outdone, Cameroonian Amadou Harouna scored 19 points while Spaniard Alvaro Masa added no less than 14 rebounds to his 16 points.

These individual performances allow Morocco’s champions to fill the third place in the final conference results.

If the Dakar University Club could count on his public at home it was not enough, the DUC conclude the tournament on the last spot.

Next stop before the Kigali playoffs: Cairo. The Nile Conference matches will kick off on April 9.

Four other squads will complete the list of qualified teams participating in the playoffs of Kigali set to start on May 21 and end on May 28.