Somaliland's leader appeals for international recognition

The leader of Somalia's semi-autonomous region of Somaliland has appealed to the international community to recognise the territory's independence.

Speaking in Washington on Monday, Muse Bihi Abdi, aditted that negotiations with Somalia had failed and that he would be pressing ahead with efforts towards international recognition.

Despite not being recognised, Somaliland has kept its own independent government, currency and security system since breaking away from Somalia in 1991.

The region has largely succeeded in holding regular elections over the years, including parliamentary polls held last year further highlighting Somalia's failure to tackle extremism.

Muse Bihi Abdi was elected Somaliland's president in 2017.

Somalia still sees Somaliland as part of its territory. Since 2012 several rounds of talks over possible unification have failed to reach a breakthrough.