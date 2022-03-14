Kenya: Eluid Kipchoge ''Superman sculpture"

'A civilization isn’t known by its people, it’s the artwork. That’s why we know, there is a civilization of the Egyptians, the Mayans through the artwork.'

And with this in mind, together with his partner Cheryl Nagawa, Mandela Ondula established 3D Exhibition services that majored in 3D artwork.

Eluid Kipchoge the world’s most celebrated marathon runner in modern history became their next project in what they dubbed “The Kenyan Superman sculpture”

"We wanted to do an exhibition back in 2020 and it was in line with honouring mostly Kenyan heroes and heroines. People who’ve made an impact in our society, so Kipchoge was in line with the theme we wanted to do.' says Mandela Ondula.

This project is the first of its kind done by Kenyan arts and Cheryl reveals that the project took them four months to complete in a process that was aimed at making the sculpture to great precision.

"After doing the sketch we start with the plasticine, we mould it and create all the details and that took us close to two months. And then there is a process called casting and moulding, this is where we now imprint, whatever we have created with the plasticine we imprint it on silicon mould and then now we put our mixture inside to finish the whole sculpture."

When Eluid Kipchoge won this year’s Tokyo marathon, Mandela and Cheryl decided to celebrate the legend by posting the pictures of the finished art on their social media pages and the reception was overwhelming "

We didn’t really expect much of it, we just wanted it to be seen by people and so that people can know that this kind of work can be done by actually, a Kenyan."

The duo intends to give this sculpture as a gift to Eliud Kipchoge and they are hopeful that the management will reach out to them.