Ukraine soldiers to leave UN mission in eastern DRC

A contingent of 250 Ukrainian peacekeepers are to leave eastern DRC and return to Ukraine.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by the UN.

A date is yet to be announced for the departure. The withdrawal will also include equiment and helicopters.

"If they are leaving to strengthen forces at home because things have heated up lately, I must say that it is not a problem at all. They can leave to find a solution at home because it's not important to be with us in the DRC, while things are burning at home", said a local resident, Rede Kibanda.

"We will continue to pray for them for this war to end, because everything that has a beginning has an end. We don't want this war to persist, even if at home in the DRC the war continues, but we don't want that. With the help of God this war will end", added Justin Maheshe, a local vendor.

Goma is in the eastern part of DRC and has been plagued by violence from dozens of armed groups for more than 20 years.